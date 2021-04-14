Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 38,841 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares during the quarter. J2 Global accounts for approximately 3.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $85,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

JCOM traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $125.10. 5,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,535. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

