Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,688 shares during the quarter. Abiomed accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $47,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.03. 1,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.