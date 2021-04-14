Chicago Capital LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. 640,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

