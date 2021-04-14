Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000.

IVV traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $414.79. 167,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $415.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

