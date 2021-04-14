Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 14,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,889. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

