Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $717.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chimerix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

