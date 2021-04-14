Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,833. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

