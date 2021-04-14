Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 4.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 110,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,720,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,542 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

