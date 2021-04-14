Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $232.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,777. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average of $189.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

