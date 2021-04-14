Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,712. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

