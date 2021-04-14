Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

