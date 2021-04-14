Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,252 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 53,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,711,549. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

