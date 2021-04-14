Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.12. 139,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,831. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $380.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

