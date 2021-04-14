Cognizant Technology Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,026 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the typical volume of 883 put options.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 626,127 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,920. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

