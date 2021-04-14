Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,056. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

