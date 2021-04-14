Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.46

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 126998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

CFRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

