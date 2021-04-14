Contrasting Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Oil & Gas and Atlas Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.20 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Atlas Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

