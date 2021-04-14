Cordasco Financial Network Acquires New Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,419. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

