Courier Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

