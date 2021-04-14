Courier Capital LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.47. 94,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,937. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $155.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

