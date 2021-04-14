Courier Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,111,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of -400.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

