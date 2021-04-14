Courier Capital LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 48,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

