Courier Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.12. 29,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

