COVA (COVA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $84,049.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. COVA has a market cap of $2.10 million and $84,049.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00678498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036139 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

