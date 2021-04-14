Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Covanta posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

CVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 472,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Covanta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

