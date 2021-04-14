David E. Simonelli Sells 36,582 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 415,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

