Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 180.3% in March

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 180.3% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 138,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,939. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.