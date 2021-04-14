Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 180.3% in March

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 180.3% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 138,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,939. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
