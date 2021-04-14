E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,177 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Huazhu Group accounts for 1.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 892,619 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 428,316 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 412,816 shares during the period.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 7,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,011. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.