E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,900 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 44,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,680. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

