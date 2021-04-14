Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 7th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 755,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average is $172.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

