Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. 54,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,467. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

