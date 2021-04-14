FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 203,491 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock worth $377,025,696. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.24. The stock had a trading volume of 631,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. The firm has a market cap of $866.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.28.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

