Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 119,755 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

