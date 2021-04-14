First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,620 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Masco by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

