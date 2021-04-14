FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

