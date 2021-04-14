Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.25 to $12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.69.

FSM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 13,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,615. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

