Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.58. Frank’s International shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 5,025 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,066,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

