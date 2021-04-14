Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $17.33 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $399,908.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00678498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036139 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

