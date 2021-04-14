General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The auto industry is battling semiconductor supply deficit and General Motors is not immune to it. Chip crunch has forced the firm to temporarily suspend operations at various factories. In fact, General Motors has already warned that 2021 pretax profits might take a $1.5-$2 billion hit, thanks to the shortfall of microchip. Moreover, high product launch costs, R&D expenses and capital expenditure are anticipated to dent margins. Capex for 2021 is anticipated between $9 billion and $10 billion, implying a significant uptick from $5.2 billion recorded in 2020. On a discouraging note, the firm envisions 2021 adjusted automotive free cash flow in the band of $1-$2 billion, indicating a decline from $2.6 billion in 2020. Further, high debt to capitalization of the firm restricts financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of GM traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 49,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,970,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in General Motors by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

