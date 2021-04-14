Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $54,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $148.20. 42,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,681. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.