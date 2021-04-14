Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 5,998 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $40,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 258,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $337.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

