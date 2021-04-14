Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,880 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. 410,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,306,518. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

