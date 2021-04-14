Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 6,020 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

