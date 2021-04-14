Golden Green Inc. Lowers Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.68. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.80 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,208 shares of company stock worth $9,991,080 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

