Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

