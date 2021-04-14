Guggenheim Cuts Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $110.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s previous close.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Shares of EBS stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 98.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $682,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

