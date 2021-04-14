Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,390 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,919,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

