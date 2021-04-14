Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,460 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SE traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $246.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,076. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.12. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

