Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $110.56. 76,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,440. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

