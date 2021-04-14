Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,938 shares of company stock worth $1,227,696 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $82.11. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

